Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 104,329 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 91,358 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.