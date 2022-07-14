Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2906432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$53.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)
Read More
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.