Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2906432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$53.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

