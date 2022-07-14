Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.18% of Cincinnati Financial worth $39,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

