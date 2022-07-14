Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.47 billion-$8.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,685. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $436.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.