Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.38). Approximately 10,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 870,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £143.90 million and a PE ratio of 3,460.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.16.

Get Circassia Group alerts:

About Circassia Group (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.