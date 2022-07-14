Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.38). Approximately 10,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 870,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £143.90 million and a PE ratio of 3,460.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.16.
About Circassia Group (LON:CIR)
