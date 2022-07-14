Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,327,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

