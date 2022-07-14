Citigroup (C) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Citigroup by 11,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 750,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,263,000 after buying an additional 548,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $15,219,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

