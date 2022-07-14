Citigroup Lowers Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $265.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.86.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average is $257.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

