CKW Financial Group Buys 600 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FOX were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.86. 25,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

