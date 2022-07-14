Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 974,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,446,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

