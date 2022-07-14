Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 351.7% from the June 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,038.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 170,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

