Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 1,002.9% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($170.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($110.00) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

MGDDY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 408,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,170. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

