Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.42. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 8,596 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 137,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

