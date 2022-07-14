Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 363.0% in June

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 363.0% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

