Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Down 7.4%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 28,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 77,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.81.
About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)
