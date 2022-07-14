Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Down 7.4%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 28,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 77,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.81.

About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

