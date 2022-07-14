Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.