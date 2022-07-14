Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 416304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

CTTAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($136.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($83.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

