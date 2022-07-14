Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 2%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 14,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.
