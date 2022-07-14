Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 2%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 14,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

Get Cordoba Minerals alerts:

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.