CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,916. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

