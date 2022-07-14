Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of 1COV opened at €32.03 ($32.03) on Tuesday. Covestro has a one year low of €30.73 ($30.73) and a one year high of €60.24 ($60.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

