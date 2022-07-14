Credit Suisse Group Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $8.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPS. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GAP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

