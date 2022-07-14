Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

CTOS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 14,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

