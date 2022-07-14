Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.