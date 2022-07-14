Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.57.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $247.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

