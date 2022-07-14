Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.96. The stock had a trading volume of 82,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.57.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.