Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

