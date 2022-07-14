Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,040 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 2.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

