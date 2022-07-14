Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,393 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

