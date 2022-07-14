Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.8% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,679. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

