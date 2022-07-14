Day & Ennis LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.00. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $143.65 and a 12-month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

