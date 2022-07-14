Day & Ennis LLC Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 164,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 142,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 344,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

MPW stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 187,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

