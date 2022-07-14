Day & Ennis LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $127.06. 13,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

