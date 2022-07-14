Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 210

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.74) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.58) to GBX 226 ($2.69) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.97) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 238.14 ($2.83).

MNG stock opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.93. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.40 ($2.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,526.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($149,955.30). Also, insider Kathryn McLeland purchased 125,397 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($295,297.41).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

