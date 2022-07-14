Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $65.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.21.

STT stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,013. State Street has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management grew its position in State Street by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 165.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

