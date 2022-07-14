Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Target Price to $23.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,107. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 820,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.