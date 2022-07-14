Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Target Price to GBX 1,420

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,600 ($19.03) to GBX 1,420 ($16.89) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STJ. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($20.81) to GBX 1,550 ($18.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,767 ($21.02) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,652.83 ($19.66).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,148.50 ($13.66) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,185.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,169.81. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,054 ($12.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($20.72).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

