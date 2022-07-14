DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.91.

DOCN traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 45,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

