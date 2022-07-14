Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Lifted by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 268.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 5,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

