Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Raised by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,495 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 18.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

