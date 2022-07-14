Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIISY. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.40) to GBX 315 ($3.75) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.91) to GBX 326 ($3.88) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.37.

Shares of DIISY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

