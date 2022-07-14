Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target Cut to GBX 415 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 415 ($4.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 594 ($7.06) to GBX 500 ($5.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 483.14 ($5.75).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

