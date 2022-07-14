Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Duddell Street Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.00.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
About Duddell Street Acquisition (Get Rating)
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
