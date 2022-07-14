Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Duddell Street Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.00.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,027,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

