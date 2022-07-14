DXdao (DXD) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and $18,674.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $408.67 or 0.01992837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00473512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005023 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

