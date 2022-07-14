E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,003 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETWO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 121,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETWO. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $520,050 over the last ninety days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

