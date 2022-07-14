Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $142.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NYSE:EMN traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.53. 11,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

