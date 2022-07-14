Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 1,067.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,111. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
