Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 1,067.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,111. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

