Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 272.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

NYSE ETW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 185,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

