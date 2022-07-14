Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,071. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

