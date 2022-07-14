Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $1,905,615.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,110. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

