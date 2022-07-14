Effect.AI 24-Hour Volume Tops $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00092328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00281656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008033 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

